A firefighter whose post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) began after witnessing a fatal fire is urging others to speak up about mental health.

Mark Hair, who did not want to talk in detail about the incident for personal reasons, said his experience affected his mental health for four years.

Mr Hair was diagnosed with PTSD in 2014 after experiencing vivid nightmares, flashbacks and feelings of anger.

He is now helping a scheme set up by Hampshire Fire & Rescue Service, to tackle mental health problems.