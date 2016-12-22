Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Delays singer Greg Gilbert on cancer diagnosis
The lead singer of indie band Delays has been speaking about his cancer diagnosis and his family's crowdfunding to raise money for his treatment.
Father-of-two Greg Gilbert, 39, from Southampton, has been diagnosed with stage four bowel cancer which has spread to his lungs.
He admitted he still "hasn't absorbed" the situation.
His family has set up a crowdfunding page to raise £100,000 to pay for him to undergo urgent treatment overseas.
-
22 Dec 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-hampshire-38408646/delays-singer-greg-gilbert-on-cancer-diagnosisRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window