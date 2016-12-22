Video

The lead singer of indie band Delays has been speaking about his cancer diagnosis and his family's crowdfunding to raise money for his treatment.

Father-of-two Greg Gilbert, 39, from Southampton, has been diagnosed with stage four bowel cancer which has spread to his lungs.

He admitted he still "hasn't absorbed" the situation.

His family has set up a crowdfunding page to raise £100,000 to pay for him to undergo urgent treatment overseas.