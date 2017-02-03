Video

A woman who delivered Spitfires and bombers to the front line during World War Two has celebrated her 100th birthday.

Mary Ellis, one of the last surviving pilots of the Air Transport Auxiliary (ATA), was honoured at a surprise party at Sandown Airport, Isle of Wight.

About 60 guests gathered at the airfield, which she ran for 20 years.

The ATA ferried aircraft and pilots throughout the war until the service disbanded in November 1945.