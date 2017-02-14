Media player
Hampshire Constabulary's romance scam warning video
A video telling the story of a woman who fell for an online romance fraud has been released by police.
The woman, referred to as "Jenny" on the video, lost £20,000 and received a suspended sentence for laundering more than £200,000 after communicating for three years with a man she met on a dating website.
She describes how she gradually convinced her to transfer money to him, despite having never met or even seen him on a webcam.
Hampshire Constabulary produced the video as part of a Valentine's Day awareness campaign warning about the dangers of romance scams.
14 Feb 2017
