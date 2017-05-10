Balloon sculpture 'biggest in world'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Balloon waterfall sculpture 'biggest in world'

A 25m (82ft) waterfall sculpture made from more than 10,000 balloons has been constructed in a Hampshire shopping centre.

It took sculptor Ben Field more than a week to build his creation in Winchester.

He says his creation is about 4m (13ft) taller than the current world record.

  • 10 May 2017
Go to next video: Balloons aiming to break world record