A social media appeal for men to recreate Colin Firth's famous lake scene in the BBC adaptation of Pride and Prejudice has been launched.

Chawton House in Hampshire was once the home of Jane Austen's brother and its library now houses an original manuscript by the writer.

It says it needs to raise £150,000 over the next 18 months in order to stay afloat after its main backer withdrew support.

Its version of the "ice bucket challenge" social media appeal is called #TheDarcyLook in which men wear a long white shirt and have a bucket of water thrown over them.

Early participants include Hampshire firefighters and the mayor of Alton.