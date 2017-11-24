Demolition work for walls development
Video

Car park comes down as Southampton revamp starts

Bulldozers have moved in as work starts on a £100m scheme to redevelop part of central Southampton alongside the medieval town walls.

More than 150 flats, as well as student accommodation and shops are set to be built, with the walls as the centrepiece to a new boulevard.

Work has begun to take down buildings alongside Queensway and East Street.

  • 24 Nov 2017
