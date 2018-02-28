Bomb disposal across the generations
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Royal Navy bomb disposal expert defuses German bombs

A bomb disposal expert has explaining how he detonates bombs that were dropped over the UK during the Second World War.

Able Seaman Alex Bonato was recently called on to deal with a bomb that was discovered in the Thames near London City Airport.

His grandfather was a Luftwaffe pilot during WWII and his friends joke that he is clearing up after his relative.

  • 28 Feb 2018
Go to next video: How to handle a 75-year-old bomb