Officer tells black fan 'you stick out like sore thumb'
A recording of a police officer appearing to tell a football fan "you're black and stick out like a sore thumb" has prompted an "urgent investigation".
Sgt Jason Holford, of Hampshire Constabulary, has been removed from public-facing duties by the force following the incident after a match between Aldershot Town and Ebbsfleet United on Wednesday.
Assistant Chief Constable Scott Chilton said the matter had been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
03 May 2018