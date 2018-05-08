Media player
Portsmouth dockyard fire: Video captures blaze
A huge fire ripped through materials and machinery at a dockyard in Portsmouth, Hampshire.
The plume of smoke emanating from the site in the Rudmore area could be seen across the city.
08 May 2018
