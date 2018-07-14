'It's not a nostalgic trend'
Manufacturers of vinyl say demand from record labels in the UK is four times higher than they can currently process.

The majority are pressed in Europe but Vinyl Presents opened in Portsmouth in 2017 and is one of three plants in the country.

Some industry experts say British record labels are looking to companies closer to home after sales of vinyl in the UK grew by 27% last year.

