Star Wars fans await UK locations
Upcoming Star Wars movie was part-filmed in Hampshire

Star Wars fans are waiting to see if scenes filmed in the UK made the final cut of the latest instalment in the series.

Parts of Solo: A Star Wars Story were filmed at Fawley Power Station in Hampshire.

A local shopkeeper managed to sneak a look at some of the action, filming parts of the set on his phone.

It will be revealed next week when the film is released whether the scenes made it into the movie.

  • 18 May 2018
