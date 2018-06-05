Spider-Man mask makes cancer patient braver

Video

A six-year-old boy with a brain tumour has been wearing a Spider-Man mask during his treatment, to give him "superpowers".

Harry St Ledger, from Titchfield, Hampshire, has a very rare type of tumour, known as DIPG, which has very limited treatment options.

His family are now working with the charity Brain Tumour Research to launch a fundraising and awareness campaign.

The charity says brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer, yet just 1% of the national spend on cancer research is on the disease.