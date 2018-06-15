Alpacas need 'same protection as sheep'

Video

Alpacas and llamas farmed across the UK are increasingly becoming victims to dog attacks.

The National Farmers Union say although they are farmed for wool, the animals are not legally listed as livestock and therefore do not receive the same protection as sheep.

One alpaca farmer in the New Forest is calling for the law to be changed and the same legal protection to be extended to alpacas and llamas.

The owner of one dog that attacked animals at Petlake Alpacas was the subject of a civil action by Hampshire Police.