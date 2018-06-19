Funeral held for Pegasus Bridge veteran
WW2: Funeral held for Pegasus Bridge D-Day veteran

The funeral has been held for a D-Day veteran who helped capture the strategically important Pegasus Bridge.

Frank Bourlet, 95, from Alresford in Hampshire was amongst the assault team that landed near the bridge and held it until reinforcements arrived in the early hours of June 6 1944.

His funeral was held near Romsey last week.

