Dust devil lifts hay into the air

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Dust devil lifts hay into air over Hampshire field
A dust devil has been filmed lifting hay into the air.
The unusual phenomenon was spotted near Sway in the New Forest by Lisa Mcdonald.
Dust devils are caused when hot air near the land rises rapidly through cooler air above.
-
25 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-hampshire-44603370/dust-devil-lifts-hay-into-air-over-hampshire-fieldRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window