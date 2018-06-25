Dust devil lifts hay into the air
Dust devil lifts hay into air over Hampshire field

A dust devil has been filmed lifting hay into the air.

The unusual phenomenon was spotted near Sway in the New Forest by Lisa Mcdonald.

Dust devils are caused when hot air near the land rises rapidly through cooler air above.

