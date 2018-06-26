'Be true to yourself and stand proud'
Pupils learn to sign for deaf awareness week

Pupils have been learning to sign for deaf awareness week.

Teacher Julie Bell, from Northern Parade Kings Academies in Portsmouth, said she wanted to tell the students: "It's about being yourself, not letting your disabilities get in your way."

They learnt to sign the song True Colours by Cyndi Lauper in memory of pupil Pheobe Bostocks who died in July last year.

