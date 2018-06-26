'Be true to yourself and stand proud'

Media player
Pupils learn to sign for deaf awareness week
Pupils have been learning to sign for deaf awareness week.
Teacher Julie Bell, from Northern Parade Kings Academies in Portsmouth, said she wanted to tell the students: "It's about being yourself, not letting your disabilities get in your way."
They learnt to sign the song True Colours by Cyndi Lauper in memory of pupil Pheobe Bostocks who died in July last year.
26 Jun 2018
