Gosport doctor 'hardworking and dedicated'
Gosport hospital deaths: Dr Jane Barton 'did her best'

The husband of Jane Barton, the doctor who oversaw the practice of prescribing powerful painkillers at Gosport War Memorial Hospital, has told reporters she did her "best for her patients".

More than 450 patients died after being given the drugs inappropriately, a report concluded last week.

Tim Barton read the statement as he stood next to his wife outside their home.

  • 27 Jun 2018