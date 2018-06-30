'We're going to love them until they die'

Media player
Video
Five circus tigers re-homed on the Isle of Wight
Five tigers that were part of a Spanish travelling circus have been given a new home on the Isle of Wight.
Three females and two males arrived in their new home after a 30-hour journey across Europe to the Isle of Wight Zoo.
Wonderland circus in Spain denies mistreating the animals and says it donated them when it decided to stop using wild animals in performances.
You can see more on the tigers journey back to the UK on BBC Inside Out South on BBC One in September.
30 Jun 2018
