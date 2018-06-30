'We're going to love them until they die'

Video

Five tigers that were part of a Spanish travelling circus have been given a new home on the Isle of Wight.

Three females and two males arrived in their new home after a 30-hour journey across Europe to the Isle of Wight Zoo.

Wonderland circus in Spain denies mistreating the animals and says it donated them when it decided to stop using wild animals in performances.

