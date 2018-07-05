Media player
Autistic teenager flies a flag every day
Thirteen-year-old Josh has a flagpole at home and puts up flags from different parts of the world every day.
The teenager was recently diagnosed with autism and says the ritual prevents him from being overwhelmed by the day ahead.
He has a loyal following online waiting to see what his flag of the day will be.
Video Journalist: Ben Moore
