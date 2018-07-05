Flying the flag for autism
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Autistic teenager flies a flag every day

Thirteen-year-old Josh has a flagpole at home and puts up flags from different parts of the world every day.

The teenager was recently diagnosed with autism and says the ritual prevents him from being overwhelmed by the day ahead.

He has a loyal following online waiting to see what his flag of the day will be.

Video Journalist: Ben Moore

  • 05 Jul 2018
Go to next video: Supporting England in a roundabout way