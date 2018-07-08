Sixty years on the pink ferry

Video

Ray Sedgwick has spent 60 years piloting a distinct pink ferry.

The crossing between Hamble and Warsash in Hampshire carries commuters, holiday-makers, cyclists and ramblers across a 1/4 mile stretch of the River Hamble.

Ferryman Ray, who's lived in Hamble all his life, took over the helm in 1958 when he was 21.

The ferry service itself is thought to have been running since at least 1493.

Video Journalist: James Warwick