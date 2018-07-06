Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Drunk gulls found 'stinking of alcohol'
Drunken gulls "stinking of alcohol" are being taken for treatment to an RSPCA centre in Somerset.
"Disoriented and confused" birds are being rescued along the south coast of Devon and in Dorset after apparently feeding on waste from a brewery.
RSPCA officials are urging alcohol producers and distributors to ensure waste products are properly secured.
06 Jul 2018
