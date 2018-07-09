'New milk formula made my baby sick'

Video

Hundreds of parents in the UK have complained on social media that a revised formula milk is making their babies sick.

Rosie Menzies from Lymington in Hampshire told the BBC: "It smells disgusting, it's not mixed properly. It's all just left like scum."

French food giant Danone is looking into reports that its Aptamil baby milk formula is making some infants ill after it recently changed the recipe of three of its formulas.

Danone said it had carried out extensive safety checks, but added that it was: "Taking all feedback very seriously".

Video Journalist: Ben Moore