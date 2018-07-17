New Forest gorse destroyed in blaze

Media player
Gorse fire breaks out in 'tinder dry' New Forest
Firefighters spent the night tackling a gorse fire across more than 85 acres of land in the New Forest.
The blaze, off Rollestone Road in Holbury, Hampshire, started shortly after midnight.
Station Manager Paul Reddish said: "It lit up the night sky - it was a challenge for the crews to get ahead of the fire and create some breaks."
17 Jul 2018
