Former professional football coach Bob Higgins began his career in 1973 at Southampton FC.

Over the next two decades he would sexually abuse young trainees, mostly at Southampton and Peterborough United.

Allegations first emerged in the late 1980s and a trial followed in 1991 but Higgins was acquitted.

He would go on to work at a number of other clubs where his offending continued until 1996.

Higgins, 66, was found guilty of 45 counts of indecent assault at Bournemouth Crown Court earlier.