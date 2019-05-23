Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Bob Higgins trial: Sex abuse coach 'was god to players'
A former footballer has told the BBC he was abused by Bob Higgins and described how young trainees would be desperate to impress the coach.
Dean Radford, who has waived his right to anonymity, gave evidence as a character witness because Mr Higgins was found not guilty of abusing him at a separate trial in the early 1990s.
A jury at Bournemouth Crown Court earlier found Higgins guilty of 45 counts of indecent assault.
-
23 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-hampshire-44877451/bob-higgins-trial-sex-abuse-coach-was-god-to-playersRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window