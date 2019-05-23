Media player
Bob Higgins trial: Player quit football after sex abuse
A former footballer has spoken about how being abused by youth coach Bob Higgins may have cost him his career.
Jamie Webb, who has waived his right to anonymity to speak to the BBC, was abused by Higgins when he was at Southampton FC.
Higgins, 66, was found guilty of 45 counts of indent assault earlier at Bournemouth Crown Court, including one against Mr Webb.
23 May 2019
