Could gin help the struggling leisure sector?
Could gin help fight difficult times in the leisure sector?

Gin is the fashionable drink of choice right now but is it the magic tonic businesses in the nightlife industry are hoping for?

Southampton is one of the growing number of cities using gin and cocktail themed weeks, which businesses hope can fight against the difficult times in the leisure sector.

  • 20 Jul 2018
