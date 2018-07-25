Biker banned over 120mph headcam film

Video

A biker has been banned from driving after filming himself doing 120mph.

Dennis Kuzmenok, 19, of Kent Road, Southampton, was stopped by police after he was involved in a crash in the city in November.

Officers seized his helmet camera and discovered footage showing he had previously driven at 105mph in the 40mph limit zone on Thomas Lewis Way and 120mph on the M3 motorway.

Kuzmenok was banned from driving for 15 months, given a 12-month community order to carry out 50 hours of unpaid work and ordered to pay costs.