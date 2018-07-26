WW2 Spitfire pilot Mary Ellis dies

Media player
World War Two Spitfire pilot Mary Ellis dies
One of the last living female pilots from World War Two, Mary Ellis, has died aged 101 at her home on the Isle of Wight.
Mrs Ellis was a member of the Air Transport Auxiliary (ATA) and delivered Spitfires and bombers to the front line during the conflict.
She said she had flown "about 1,000 aeroplanes" during the war, before moving to the Isle of Wight in 1950 to take charge of Sandown Airport.
