CCTV shows stabbed teen outside shop
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Lucy McHugh: CCTV shows stabbed teen outside shop

Murder detectives have released CCTV footage showing 13-year-old Lucy McHugh half a mile away from the Southampton sports centre where she was found stabbed to death.

The video shows the teenager passing a Tesco Express store just before 09:30 BST on Wednesday 25 July - about half an hour after she left her home in Mansel Road East.

Her body was found in a copse behind Southampton Sports Centre early the following day.

  • 07 Aug 2018