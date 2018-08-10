Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Meet the 'end-of-life doulas' guiding people to their death
Lizzie Neville is an 'end-of-life doula' who help people prepare for death.
Doula is a term traditionally associated with childbirth, describing someone who helps a woman before, during or after childbirth.
But 'death doula' Lizzie, from Alton, Hampshire, was hired by Lowri Rylance, from Basingstoke, when her husband was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer.
Video Journalist: Emily Ford
-
10 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-hampshire-45119913/meet-the-end-of-life-doulas-guiding-people-to-their-deathRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window