Meet the mums bringing up eight babies

Two mothers have met to compare what it is like to raise quadruplets.

Following IVF treatment Selina Torbett from Winchester and Carla Crozier from Essex and their partners, became parents to quads last year.

They became friends on social media during their pregnancy and got together for the first time to compare bottles, bibs and nappies.

Of 700,000 births in the UK in 2017, only five couples had quadruplets.