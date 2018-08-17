Video

What do you do when typical favourites such as ice cream, chocolate and bananas could kill your child?

Parents of children with kidney failure face this problem daily, so a new class is helping them to cater for their kids.

A special renal unit at Southampton Children's Hospital looks after patients before and after kidney transplants.

Dr Arvind Nagra, a consultant at the hospital, helped set up the class at Waitrose's Cookery School in Salisbury to teach parents how to make delicious recipes that suit their kids' dietary needs.