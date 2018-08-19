From plastic trash to plastic treasure

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The artist who is turning plastic waste into sculptures
An international artist who specialises in making sculptures from plastic bottles has set up a pop-up stall to teach children how to recycle their waste.
Veronika Richterova has been creating mini-sculptures at the Festival Place shopping centre in Basingstoke to highlight the importance of recycling and the damage plastics are having on our oceans.
The Czech artist has been working with melted plastic bottles for the past 14 years and has created thousands of sculptures.
