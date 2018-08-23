Video

Four men have been convicted of smuggling half a tonne of cocaine with a street value of more than £41m into the UK on a private jet.

Border Force officers found the haul as they opened suitcases brought back by the men after a trip to Columbia.

Allessandro Iembo, Martin Neil and Victor Franco-Lorenzo were jailed for 24 years each while Jose Ramon Miguelez-Botas was jailed for 20 years.