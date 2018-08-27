Media player
Lucy McHugh: Hundreds gather to mourn stabbed schoolgirl
Friends and family have gathered in Southampton to pay tribute to murdered schoolgirl Lucy McHugh.
Loved ones of the 13-year-old were dressed in blue and green - Lucy's favourite colours - as her body was led to Hollybrook Cemetery in a horse-drawn procession.
27 Aug 2018
