The Black Mambas protecting elephants
The all female anti-poaching unit protecting elephants

Holly Budge is determined to save the elephants being targeted by poachers.

The conservationist from Alresford, Hampshire, is working with the Black Mambas, an all female anti-poaching unit in South Africa.

With their help, Holly hopes to raise awareness of the ivory trade through her charity How Many Elephants.

Video Journalist: Emily Ford

  • 02 Sep 2018
