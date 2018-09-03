Mum's warning over drug use at festivals

Video

A drug-testing organisation has shown its work to the mother of a teenager who died at a music festival after taking ketamine.

Wendy Teasdill's daughter Ellie took the drug at Boomtown Fair in 2013.

This year Wendy, who is from Glastonbury, returned to the site to find out more about drug use at festivals and what is being done to tackle it.

Drug-testing organisation The Loop has been at festivals across England and seen an increase in the use of the substance.

You can see the full story on Inside Out on BBC One in the south at 1930 BST on Monday September 3.