Video

A 28-year-old man who decided to give his kidney to a stranger has been filmed for a BBC documentary.

Jack Bloomfield, from Hamble in Hampshire, is one of a declining number of people donating.

In the UK there are nearly 5,000 people who currently need a kidney.

