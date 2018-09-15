Video

The nightingale has undergone a dramatic decline in recent years across the UK.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust said in Hampshire just 18 male nightingales had been recorded this year, a significant decline from the 355 birds in 1980.

It says there is a real possibility of the species becoming extinct in the county.

The number of nightingales in the UK has declined by 90% in the past 50 years, but the birds are thriving at the Lodge Hill Site of Special Scientific Interest, a former military base in Kent.

