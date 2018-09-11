Armed police swoop on car in Southampton

Video

An eyewitness has filmed a number of armed police officers holding four men on the ground in Southampton.

About 12 officers with guns, mostly in plain clothes, were seen to stop a vehicle in Archers Road at about 11:30 BST.

Hampshire Constabulary later confirmed it was a pre-planned operation in connection with an ongoing investigation into drugs supply.

Four men were all arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply drugs and possession of a firearm and are being questioned in custody.