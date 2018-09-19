Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Alopecia: 'I can't control my hair loss'
Cat Brown and Louise Barnfather explain their differing approaches to living with alopecia and the remaining hair they still have.
Cat shaves her head and wears a wig. Louise shows off her remaining hair.
They talked about the condition, as part of National Alopecia Awareness Month.
Video Journalists: Emily Stedman & Emily Ford
-
19 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window