'If you've got hair, you should celebrate it'
Alopecia: 'I can't control my hair loss'

Cat Brown and Louise Barnfather explain their differing approaches to living with alopecia and the remaining hair they still have.

Cat shaves her head and wears a wig. Louise shows off her remaining hair.

They talked about the condition, as part of National Alopecia Awareness Month.

Video Journalists: Emily Stedman & Emily Ford

  • 19 Sep 2018
