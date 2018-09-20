'If you've got hair, celebrate it'

Video

Cat Brown and Louise Barnfather explain their differing approaches to living with alopecia and the remaining hair they still have.

Cat shaves her head and wears a wig. Louise shows off her remaining hair.

They talked about the condition, as part of National Alopecia Awareness Month.

Video Journalists: Emily Stedman & Emily Ford

