Theatre reopens after £7.5m makeover
The Mayflower Theatre in Southampton has reopened after a £7.5m renovation project.

It closed for 16 weeks for the upgrade which included replacing most of the auditorium seats and changing to a red and gold colour scheme.

More than £2.6m was raised from public donations and charitable trusts, with the theatre meeting the remainder.

  • 26 Sep 2018
