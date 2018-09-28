Fighter jets land on HMS Queen Elizabeth

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
HMS Queen Elizabeth: Fighter jets land for first time
Fighter jets have landed on the UK's new £3.1bn aircraft carrier for the first time.
Portsmouth-based HMS Queen Elizabeth was commissioned into the fleet last year.
The crew are currently undergoing sea trials off the east coast of the US, and are expected to carry out 500 landings and take-offs during the carrier's 11 weeks at sea.
-
28 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-hampshire-45679475/hms-queen-elizabeth-fighter-jets-land-for-first-timeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window