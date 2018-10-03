'Our pushchair is a lifeline'

Video

Elijah loves being able to get outside, but the six-year-old has been virtually housebound because of a condition which means he can have up to 150 seizures a day.

During a seizure he briefly loses consciousness, which means he can fall over and injure himself. The seizures also make his legs very weak.

When he grew out of his NHS wheelchair, his family said bureaucracy and waiting lists meant they found it hard to take him out of the house.

But charity Newlife has bought Elijah a specially adapted buggy which can grow with him.