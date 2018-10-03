'Our pushchair is a lifeline'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Six-year-old Elijah receives new pushchair 'lifeline'
Elijah loves being able to get outside, but the six-year-old has been virtually housebound because of a condition which means he can have up to 150 seizures a day.
During a seizure he briefly loses consciousness, which means he can fall over and injure himself. The seizures also make his legs very weak.
When he grew out of his NHS wheelchair, his family said bureaucracy and waiting lists meant they found it hard to take him out of the house.
But charity Newlife has bought Elijah a specially adapted buggy which can grow with him.
-
03 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-hampshire-45721390/six-year-old-elijah-receives-new-pushchair-lifelineRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window