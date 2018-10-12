Video

Self-build camper-van enthusiasts are coming together to share tricks of the trade and create bespoke vehicles.

What started as a tip-sharing Facebook group has rapidly grown into a community that holds camping weekends in the New Forest.

The white van enthusiasts say they are saving thousands of pounds by doing the work themselves and are building a community around their new passion.

Group founder Darren Thrower, from Portsmouth, said the thrill of building your own home simply cannot be matched.