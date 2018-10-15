Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Navy F-35 jet trials 'rolling' landing on aircraft carrier
A Royal Navy F-35 fighter jet has conducted the first "rolling" landing on board its newest aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth.
The new method of landing differs from the aircraft's usual vertical descent and means the planes can land with a heavier load.
BAE Systems test pilot Peter Wilson flew the manoeuvre more than 2,000 times in a simulator before carrying it out on the ship for the first time.
The aircraft carrier left its home port of Portsmouth in August to continue its flight trials on the other side of the Atlantic.
15 Oct 2018
