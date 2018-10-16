'I won't let Lucy's memories die'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Lucy McHugh stab death: Mother's 'complete emptiness'
The mother of a teenage girl who was found stabbed to death said she has experienced "complete emptiness and disbelief" since losing her daughter.
Lucy McHugh, 13, was found dead in woodland near Southampton Sports Centre in July.
Her mother Stacey White said she would keep her memory alive and stop her killer from destroying anyone else.
An "I Love Lucy Day" to raise funds for a memorial garden will take place on Saturday.
-
16 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-hampshire-45869768/lucy-mchugh-stab-death-mother-s-complete-emptinessRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window