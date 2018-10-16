'I won't let Lucy's memories die'
Lucy McHugh stab death: Mother's 'complete emptiness'

The mother of a teenage girl who was found stabbed to death said she has experienced "complete emptiness and disbelief" since losing her daughter.

Lucy McHugh, 13, was found dead in woodland near Southampton Sports Centre in July.

Her mother Stacey White said she would keep her memory alive and stop her killer from destroying anyone else.

An "I Love Lucy Day" to raise funds for a memorial garden will take place on Saturday.

